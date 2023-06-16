SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — A man was arrested after allegedly shooting at other drivers on two separate road rage incidents in Smith County.

Ashton Ashod Smith, 21, was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Both incidents of Smith’s alleged shootings were reported near the intersection of FM 16 and FM 14 in northern Smith County. The incidents happened on June 2 and June 13, both reported by unrelated callers that said they were shot at by a Black male in a black Jeep SUV under similar incidents.

The SCSO Criminal Investigation Division started investigating the incidents and determined they were related based on footage of the suspect vehicle.

Security footage from June 2 shows the suspect’s vehicle following the victim’s vehicle, the sheriff’s office said. After shooting at the victim’s vehicle, the suspect SUV was seen turning east on FM 16 from FM 14.

The victim told officials that the incident stemmed from road rage over an incident in Tyler. He described the shooter as a Black male with dreadlocks. Deputies reportedly located .22 shell casings in the roadway following the incident.

On June 13, the second alleged incident occurred where the same suspected car followed a victim from the Bunny’s Convenience store at Loop 323 and FM 14. The Jeep SUV allegedly followed the victim past the FM 14 and FM 16 intersection toward Hawkins.

Officials said the victim pulled into a business on FM 14 and the suspect fired rounds from the Jeep before speeding off. Witnesses said the gun sounded like a .22 caliber firearm.

The SUV appeared to be a Jeep Renegade that matched the descriptions from both victims.

While investigating, deputies located a black Jeep Renegade that was registered to an individual on FM 16, east of the two alleged road rage incidents. Deputies went by the address and reportedly found a Jeep Renegade covered by a tarp behind a shed in an alleged attempt to hide the vehicle.

On June 15, District Judge Kerry Russell issued a warrant for Smith for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Smith was arrested at a residence in the 10900 block of FM 16 near Tyler. He was taken to the Smith County Jail and held on a $500,000 bond.