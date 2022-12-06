TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A Whitehouse man was sentenced for a federal income tax violation in the Eastern District of Texas, U.S. Attorney Brit Featherston announced Dec. 6.

On Mar. 30, Anthony D. Klein, 48, pleaded guilty to attempting to evade or defeat taxes and was sentenced to 18 months in federal prison by U.S. District Judge Jeremy D. Kernodle.

Klein was ordered to pay restitution in the amount of $404,292 to the IRS.

In 2016, Klein filed an IRS Form 1040, U.S. Individual Income Tax Return, with the Internal Revenue Service. On that form, he claimed that he had no taxable income and that he was entitled to credits in the amount of $5,836.00, according to a release.

Officials said, he had taxable income of approximately $538,188.07 for tax year 2016. In filing the return, Klein intended to evade and defeat the payment of income tax that was due and owing to the United States, according to the press release and information presented in court.

Klein admitted that the tax loss for tax years 2016-2019:

2016 is $194,780

2017 is $98,431.00

2018 is $74,191.00

2019 is $36,890.00

A total tax loss of $404,292.00.

The case was investigated by the Internal Revenue Service-Criminal Investigation and prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Alan R. Jackson.