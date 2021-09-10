Smith County Pct. 2 Constable arrested second time for prostitution charge

TYLER, Texas (KETK)- A Smith County constable was arrested on Thursday for the second time.

Josh Black, the Smith County Pct. 2 Constable, was detained for prostitution. He was released the same day on a $1,000 bond.

Black was previously arrested in November 2020 and indicted on charges of official oppression and prostitution. The first arrest happened a few days after he was re-elected.

According to District Attorney Jacob Putman, the new arrest involves a new victim. The new charge is part of the original investigation. Also, the new offense happened before the first arrest.

Putman also said there is the potential for more charges against Black. There is a trial scheduled for Black on Monday.

Furthermore, in Texas a law enforcement officer can be charged with official oppression under any of the following circumstances:

Intentionally subjecting another to mistreatment or to arrest, detention, search, seizure, dispossession, assessment, or lien that he knows is unlawful

Intentionally denies or impedes another in the exercise or enjoyment of any right, privilege, power, or immunity, knowing his conduct is unlawful

Intentionally subjects another to sexual harassment

The prostitution and official oppression charges are classified as Class A misdemeanors, but official oppression can be upgraded to a third-class felony in special circumstances. Judicial records show that a felony indictment was handed down for the oppression charge.