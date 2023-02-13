TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Smith County Sheriff’s Office said that a traffic stop on Old Longview Road lead to a pursuit that ended in a three vehicle crash on Loop 323.

Officials said they were alerted to Steven Shelton-Groves who was allegedly driving a U-Haul van with stolen property near Hebron Road and County Road 384 around 5:50 a.m. on Saturday. According to authorities, Shelton-Groves had a warrant for parole violation from a weapons violation so they thought he might be armed and dangerous.

A Smith County Deputy observed a white U-Haul van with a white male driving and began following it and officials said she made a traffic stop after the van allegedly made several traffic violations.

The van stopped on the side of Old Longview Road and the deputy ordered the driver to turn off the vehicle when he allegedly drove away, officials said. The deputy then began her pursuit trough East Fifth Street and Loop 323 where the driver went allegedly through a red light, according to authorities.

The driver stopped when he allegedly crashed into two vehicles going south on Loop 323, officials said. According to a press release, several people were injured including the driver of the van and his female passenger.

Officials identified the driver of the van as Shelton-Groves and he was arrested and booked into Smith County Jail on Sunday for parole violation and evading arrest, after being treated and released from UT Health Main.