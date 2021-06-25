Smith County sheriff says proposed pay hike for jailers could help fill vacancies, retainer officers

TYLER, Texas (KETK) — The Smith County Sheriff’s Office could get a help in its efforts to attract and retain jail detention officers if a proposed budget by County Judge Nathaniel Moran is adopted by county commissioners.

The sheriff’s office has opening for 44 detention officers.

The 2022 fiscal year budget proposed by Moran a pay raise which is expected to help in the department’s efforts to hire an retain staff.

The salary for Smith County jailer is almost $34,000. Under the proposed budget, it would increase to $41,000.

Sheriff Larry Smith believes a higher salary would be helpful.

“It would greatly improve the inventive for people to stay in the jail (for employment) and it’s going to greatly improve our ability to hire from a different level of individual out there,” he said.

Smith said the higher salary could help attract workers with more experience.

The commissions are currently considering Moran’s proposed budget and will vote on whether to adopt it in September. Moran’s budget also calls for giving pay raises to other law officers in the county.