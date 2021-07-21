Smith County Sheriff’s Office looking for man they say used fake DL and forged check to buy flatbed trailer

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Smith County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help identifying a man they say purchased a black flatbed trailer using a fake driver’s license and a forged check.

According to the sheriff’s office, a man went to AW Trailer Sales on Highway 69 North near Tyler on June 18. They say he purchased a flatbed valued at over $4,500 and left the location headed toward Tyler on Highway 69 North.

Vehicle and trailer, photo courtesy of Smith County Sheriff’s Office

The man was driving a grayish colored late model GMC crew cab short bed pickup truck towing a black tandem axle flatbed trailer.

The sheriff’s office asks that anyone with information call Investigator John Partlow at (903) 747-1224 or the Smith County Sheriff’s Office at (903) 566-6600.

Photo of driver’s license courtesy of Smith County Sheriff’s Office

