Smith County Sheriff’s office searching for two kids who were supposed to be in CPS custody

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Smith County authorities are searching for two kids after they were removed from their mother the Texas Department of Child Protective Services.

According to the sheriff’s office, the safety and welfare of Amber Jackson and Tristan Jackson are of great concern.

CPS reported the children were removed from the custody of Cynthia Hodges and were placed with family members in Smith County. Hodges was accused of violating the court order and picking up the children from the placement family.

Shortly after, a traffic stop was initiated on Cynthia who was then arrested, on June 24, for outstanding felony warrants.

However, law enforcement had no knowledge of the children’s situation and allowed Cynthia to contact a family member who was not authorized to have custody of the children.

After picking up the children, the family member transported them to their maternal grandfather Jimmy Hodges and his wife Francis Callie Hodges.

Jimmy and Francis were given the opportunity to return the children to the approved placement family, but refused to do so, according to the Smith County Sheriff’s Office.

Cynthia has since been bonded out of jail and Smith County investigators believe that the children are with Kimmy and Cynthia.

Smith County officials said the Hodges have a 2012 white Ford-250, with an unknown license plate and could be towing an RV. Law enforcement say they are possible staying at an RV park in the East Texas area.

The last known RV Park they were staying at was in Longview.

All three subjects have ties to east and south Texas and could be staying at hotels or motels in those areas.

As of June 29, Cynthia, Jimmy and Francis have warrants issued for their arrests each with two counts of interference with Child Custody. A bond of $100,000 was set on each charge.

Additionally, Jimmy Hodges is wanted out of both Dallas and Smith Count and has a warrant for a parole violation.

According to SCSO, Cynthia is a known drug user while Jimmy and Francie have an extensive criminal background.

If anyone has any information of their whereabouts of the children and the Hodges are, people can call the Smith County Sheriff’s Office at 903-566-6600.