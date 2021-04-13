Smith County to resume in-person visits to jail inmates April 21

TYLER, Texas (KETK) — The Smith County Jail on April 21 will again allow in-person visits to inmates. The jail had discontinued the practice during the pandemic.

Visitation sign-up will begin at 11 a.m. Wednesday at the North Jail and only six people will be allowed in the building at a time to sign up, an announcement from the sheriff’s office said. Once the people are signed up, a 20-minute visit will be held once an hour.

Visitation for male inmates will be on Sundays and Wednesdays from noon to 5 p.m.

Visitation for female inmates will be on Mondays and Thursdays from noon to 5 p.m.

Visitation for trusty’s will be on Sundays and Wednesdays from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Visitation will be on a first-come-first-serve basis and once slots have been filled all other visitors will be turned away, the announcement said.

After each visit, the entire visitation center will be cleaned and sanitized.

The visitation plan has been approved by the Texas Jail Commission and the Northeast Texas Public Health District.

Visitation will still be available using the jail kiosk system. This is a fee-based service that is available at deposits.jailatm.com. Step by step instructions are included on the website. For more information on the Smith County Sheriff’s Office visit www.smithcountysheriff.com. The Sheriff’s Office also has a FB page and can be followed on Twitter at @SmithCSO.