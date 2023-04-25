TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A woman charged with abducting a 5-year-old boy who became the center of a November 2022 Amber Alert pleaded guilty to kidnapping in Smith County court on Monday.

59-year-old Pamala Medlock was sentenced to eight years deferred adjudication after her plea. This means that Medlock will be eligible to have the crime wiped from her record if she follows all terms of probation for her eight-year sentence.

Medlock’s name first made headlines when she was identified as the main suspect in the disappearance of an East Texas elementary school student. Authorities said at the time, Medlock was a family friend and took the child out to get toys for his birthday and did not return.

The child’s grandparents reported him missing and a nationwide search ensued. Medlock was ultimately found after being stopped by a state Trooper on I-20 near Colorado City, Texas. The boy was reunited with his family, and Medlock was charged with kidnapping.