Someone drove onto Titus County church, cemetery grounds and tore it up

TITUS COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — Someone drove onto the grounds of the Lone Star Church and Cemetery in Titus County and vandalized the grounds.

The driver used a vehicle to leave deep ruts in the grass at the church and cemetery located in the 2600 block of County Road 3130, photos show.

“This damage is a desecration of a place where many of our resident’s loved ones are laid to rest,” said a statement from the Titus County Sheriff’s Office.

The vandals struck sometime after 5 pm Tuesday and Wednesday morning. The damage is outside the fenced area of the cemetery.

“We are asking that anyone with good information regarding who is responsible for this damage to contact the sheriff’s office at 903-572-6641 and ask to speak with any deputy or investigator regarding the information,” the sheriff’s office said.

The case is under investigation.