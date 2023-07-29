TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Smith County Precinct 4 Constable Josh Joplin confirmed that Lance Phillips, the son of two Smith County officials, turned himself in to law enforcement on Saturday.

Constable Joplin said that Phillips contacted him personally around 2 p.m. on Saturday to have him come pick him up to take him to jail. Phillips is the son of Smith County Commissioner Terry Phillips and County Clerk Karen Phillips.

He was wanted after allegedly running from officials after being held in contempt of court on Thursday.

Phillips was booked into the Smith County Jail and charged with making a false report inducing an emergency response, evading arrest and contempt of court, jail records show. He’s being held on a total of $105,000 bond, according to jail records.