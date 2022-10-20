TYLER, Texas (KETK) — The son of a Tyler pastor convicted of theft against an elderly person pleaded guilty on Thursday to credit card abuse against an elderly person in connection to the same crime as his father.

Jerome Anthony Milton, 27, pleaded guilty in a Smith County court on Thursday. He was sentenced to two years deferred adjudication, according to the Smith County District Attorney’s Office.

The DA’s office said there will be a restitution hearing in February where he will be ordered to pay back the money that he was involved in stealing.

Milton, the son, was arrested in August on two charges of credit card abuse against an elderly person and was released on a combined $125,000 bond. During investigations into his father, investigators said they found Milton had been using the same bed-ridden elderly couple’s cards at an ATM machine to make withdrawals.

According to an arrest warrant, the pastor, Jerome Rocky Milton, said “he would send Anthony in sometimes to pull money out of the ATM from the [couple’s] accounts.”