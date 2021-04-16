Starrville Church shooting suspect indicted on capital murder charge

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK)- A Smith County grand jury indicted a Texas man for his involvement in the Starrville Methodist Church shooting.

Mytrez Deunte Woolen, 21, of Arlington, was indicted for capital murder according to the Smith County District Attorney’s Office. His bond is set at $2 million.

Woolen was evading Smith County Deputies and Department on Public Safety Troopers on Jan. 2. He hid in the Starrville church all night, and pastor Mark McWilliams, 62, found him before the Sunday Jan. 3 service.

Police said McWilliams took out a gun a tried to hold Woolen there until law enforcement could arrive.

Woolen and McWilliams struggled over the gun, and the pastor was fatally shot.

Another person, Mike Seller, was also shot in the shoulder. However, his injuries were not life-threatening. Woolen also shot at the pastor’s wife, Rosemary, but she was not hit. She did fall and hurt her shoulder.

Woolen also stole the pastor’s 2018 GMC truck from the church. DPS Troopers and officers followed the truck that was headed to Marshall. OnStar disabled the vehicle, and the suspect was arrested in Marshall.

Woolen could also receive the death penalty if convicted. He could also get a sentence of life in prison without parole.