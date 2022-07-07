TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Tyler Police Department is reporting an overall drop in violent crimes in their 2021 statistics report.

According to the report, overall violent crimes including homicide, sexual assault, robbery and aggravated robbery were down almost 5% from the previous year. Property crimes, including burglary, theft, and auto theft/unauthorized use of a motor vehicle were down almost 15% overall.

Still, some crimes within those categories saw individual increases despite the overall average decrease. For instance, homicide reports were up 83%, going from 6 in 2020 to 11 in 2021.

For property crimes, auto theft/unauthorized use of a motor vehicle reports were up 31% from 2020 to 2021. Burglary and theft reports both fell by 33% and 12%, respectively.

Table from Tyler PD. Note that the 2021 crime numbers are preliminary and will continue to be audited.

“The past few years have presented significant challenges to law enforcement agencies throughout our nation and community,” said Police Chief Jimmy Toler. “While we saw an increase of crimes being reported, I think that is a great sign of the trust and faith the Tyler community has in our officers. I could not be prouder of the members of the Tyler Police Department and the work they do each day to keep Tyler safe.”

Reports of other offenses, like drug violations and DUI’s, increased. Drug violation reports were up 47.77% since 2020. DUI’s went from 280 in 2020 to 345 in 2021, a 23% increase.

The overall report for Part 2 crimes including fraud, embezzlement, criminal mischief, liquor law violations and more show a 15% overall increase. Individual crimes like forgery and embezzlement fell by 24% and 64%, respectively.

The city of Tyler experienced an overall slight increase of about 1% in all reported crimes.