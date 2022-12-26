ALBA, Texas (KETK) – A white Chevy van linked to at least one escaped inmate from Mississippi was found in a lake near Alba in Wood County on Monday.

According to the Hinds County Sheriff’s Office two detainees, Traverro McElroy, 36, and Tyler Charles Payne, 31, escaped from Raymond Detention Center in Mississippi on Sunday.

Officials said a church near the detention center had their 2005 white Chevy van stolen and they believed its alleged theft to be connected to the escapees.

Authorities said that a witness reported seeing a white man pushing the van into the water. The van water later removed from the water and confirmed it be the same one stolen from the church.

A criminal and administrative investigation are ongoing.