SHELBY COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A 16-foot trailer and a Polaris Ranger 150 that were stolen from a property in Shelby County were recovered by the Sheriff’s Office last week, officials said.

The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division started investigating the case on Feb. 1. Investigator Chad Hooper recovered the items stolen from a property on FM 138 in Center.

On Feb. 16, the 16-foot trailer was found on the side of an oil pad location on County Road 1274 in Center. Investigator Hooper followed leads that resulted in the recovery of the Polaris Ranger in a different area on Feb. 19. The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office said that the trailer and ranger have been returned to the owners.

“This is the type of outcome we strive for in all theft cases that we work,” stated Shelby County Sheriff Kevin W. Windham. “I could not be more grateful for our patrol deputies who are proactive in assisting the department with anything and everything that is asked.”

The SCSO said in a Facebook post, that they thank the public for the tips and information that led to the recovery.