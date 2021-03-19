Sulphur Springs man charged with possession of child pornography

HOPKINS COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A Sulphur Springs man was arrested on Thursday and was later charged with possession of child pornography.
39-year-old Hugo Enrique Menchaca’s bond was set for $150,000.
Menchaca had two previous charges. He was charged for driving while intoxicated and public intoxication.
