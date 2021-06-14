Sulphur Springs man pleads guilty to being part of scam that bilked $400,000 from victims

TYLER, Texas (KETK) — A Sulphur Springs man could be sentenced to up to 20 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to being part of a money laundering scheme.

Jeremy Christopher Jones, 46, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit money laundering Monday before U.S. Magistrate Judge John D. Love in Tyler. Jones agreed to pay $438,433 in restitution, which represents money he and others bilked from victims, said a federal courts representative.

“Multiple federal agencies worked together to dissect a complicated, international financial scheme that was bilking thousands of Americans from all over the country out of hard-earned funds,” said U.S. Attorney Nicholas J. Ganjei. “Together, those agencies have ensured that individuals seeking to profit from fraudulent activities have been called to account. Today’s plea has added significance, given that it comes on the eve of World Elder Abuse Awareness Day.”

While living in Florida in 2014, Jones was part of a scam in which he deposited money from people who were tricked into thinking they were sending money to the IRS, a loan company or a fake business, said information from federal prosecutors. Some of the victims were elderly.

When Jones moved to Sulphur Springs in 2015, he continued the illegal activity and recruited others to join him, the information said. He returned to Florida in 2018.

Jones was indicted by a federal grand jury in June 2020. A sentencing hearing will take place later.

The case is being investigated by the Internal Revenue Service-Criminal Investigations; Housing and Urban Development-Office of Inspector General; the United States Secret Service; and Treasury Inspector General-Tax Administration and prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorneys Alan Jackson and Frank Coan.

Those who suspect someone 60 or older is a victim of financial fraud can call the National Elder Fraud Hotline: 1-833-372-8311.