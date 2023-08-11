SULPHER SPRINGS, Texas (KETK) – A Sulphur Springs man was sentenced to 20 years in federal prison on Friday for child exploitation violations and misuse of a Social Security number.

Hugo Enrique Menchaca, 42 of Sulphur Springs, has pleaded guilty to transportation of child pornography and misusing a Social Security number, according to a press release.

The Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office reportedly learned about Menchaca in August of 2020 after a social media company reported a user had been putting child pornography on their platform. HCSO connected the reported posts to Menchaca and found hundreds of files of child pornography on three digital devices he owned and on two different online platforms, officials said.

According to a press release from U.S. Attorney Damien M. Diggs, Menchaca admitted to trading child pornography with others in order to receive new child pornography. Officials said Menchaca also admitted that the child pornography “depicted prepubescent minors, as well as sadistic or masochistic conduct, or other depictions of violence.”

HSCO also determined that Menchaca did not have legal status to be in the United States and was using another persons Social Security number to obtain employment, credit and services, officials said.

Menchaca has reportedly been ordered to pay restitution for misusing the Social Security number in addition to his 20-year prison sentence. Officials said he will face immigration hearings related to his status in the U.S.

“This case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice. Led by United States Attorneys’ Offices and the Criminal Division’s Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section (CEOS), Project Safe Childhood marshals federal, state and local resources to better locate, apprehend and prosecute individuals who exploit children via the Internet, as well as to identify and rescue victims.” U.S. Attorney’s Office Eastern District of Texas

The Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office, FBI and Social Security Administration’s Office of the Inspector General investigated this case.