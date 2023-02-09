SULPHUR SPRINGS, Texas (KETK) – On Tuesday, Sulphur Springs Police Department found a Mississippi prison escapee dead in the Pacific Park restroom.

According to a release, officers responded to the Pacific Park restroom in reference to a welfare concern after a man was in the restroom for a long period of time.

Once officers arrived, they found a dead man that did not have any type of identification on him. Officials sent the individual to the Dallas Medical Examiner to positively identify the man.

Officials said, the Medical Examiner was able to identify the man, as Travero McElroy, through fingerprints.

According to officials, McElroy had escaped from the Raymond Detention Center in Jackson, Mississippi where he was being held on the charge of murder.

McElroy and another escapee, who has since been recaptured, were linked to a stolen church van that was recovered in a lake near Alba in December. The two are believed to have stolen the church van from a nearby church in Mississippi before driving it to Texas.

“The cause of death is still pending but there is no foul play suspected at this time.” Sulphur Springs Police Department