SULPHUR SPRINGS, Texas (KETK) – Sulphur Springs officials are searching for someone who allegedly vandalized several commercial buildings and structures in Pacific Park.

Photo courtesy of Sulphur Springs Police Department.

The Sulphur Springs Police Department said that the alleged vandalism took place on Friday night. Anyone with information about the unknown vandalism suspect is asked to call Lt. Mark Estes with Sulphur Springs PD at 903-885-7602.