Suspect arrested, charged with murder after shooting 32-year-old Ore City man in Upshur County

UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A suspect has been arrested and charged with murder after allegedly shooting and killing a 32-year-old man in the 8000 block of Salvia Road in northeast Upshur County.

Upshur County Sheriff’s Office investigators believe that Braiden Ray Robinson, 32, of Ore City was shot at around 10 p.m. on May 1.

Robinson was pronounced at the scene by Justice of the Peace Precinct 2 Judge Potter an ordered that Robinson’s body be sent to Tyler for autopsy.

According to investigators, Robinson and the suspect knew each other and that the event occurred during a disturbance at the location.