Suspect arrested in Cherokee County after high-speed chase that reached 125 mph

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A suspect was arrested Wednesday after a high-speed pursuit in Cherokee County, according to Instanews Cherokee County.

The car chase happened on Highway 79 east of Jacksonville. The suspected vehicle was a Buick SUV with plates from out of state. They were pulled over in New Summerfield, and an officer used a taser on the suspect, who was later able to leave and get away in his car.

The pursuit went into Jacksonville on Highway 79 and the suspect reached speeds of up to 125 mph.

The car also went into oncoming traffic several times.

The suspect stopped for police on Highway 79 at Newbern Street inside Jacksonville and they were detained.