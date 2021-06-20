Suspect at large after shooting in Mount Vernon leaves 1 injured

MOUNT VERNON, Texas (KETK) – Franklin County officials are releasing more information about the suspect in a shooting that occurred Sunday morning.

According to a press release, a shooting was reported at 610 Leftwich in Mount Vernon around 8:15 a.m. Sunday. Franklin County Sheriff Ricky Jones said that upon arrival, officers located a 41-year-old male victim with gunshot injuries.

Investigators said that the suspect is identified as 40-year-old James Michael Jones of Hutchins.

The victim was flown to CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital in Tyler. The family reportedly told Sheriff Jones that the victim had already been through emergency surgery and is in stable condition.

Sheriff Jones said that no arrests have been made yet. A felony warrant for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon has been issued for Jones’ arrest.

According to law enforcement, they believe he is in the Dallas area. They ask anyone who knows Jones’s whereabouts to please call 911 and report his location.

Sheriff Jones said that the suspect is considered armed and dangerous at this time.