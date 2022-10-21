TEXARKANA, Texas (KETK) – Police are looking for a suspect in connection to a teen being shot in Texarkana on Thursday night.

According to Texarkana Police, they were called to the 900 block of Arizona Avenue around 8:40 p.m. The 911 call came from someone saying “a man they didn’t know was at their front door and had been shot.”

When police arrived, officials said they found the 18-year-old victim in the front yard with a gunshot wound to his neck. Officer Marshall Gooding provided first aid until the victim could be taken to a hospital. He is said to be in stable condition with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police found a crime scene nearby and identified 42-year-old Jason Niederstadt as a suspect. Detectives got a felony warrant for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon for Niederstadt, but they said he left the area before officers arrived and is still at large.

Anyone who sees Niederstadt or knows where he is located, is asked to call Texarkana Police at 903-798-3116 or Texarkana Area Crime Stoppers at 903-793-STOP.