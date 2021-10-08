Suspect identified in Lufkin shooting

LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – Lufkin police identified the suspect and those injured in a shooting at an apartment complex Wednesday.

The suspect in the shooting was identified as 43-year-old Christopher Lee Isaac of Center. He faces two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and had a federal warrant for felon in possession of a firearm. Police say he has an extensive criminal history, including 19 Angelina County arrests.

Witnesses told officers they saw a verbal disturbance that got physical between Isaac and 23-year-old James Patrick “J.P.” Murphy. Witnesses said that once the fight was over, Isaac reportedly got a gun and fired shots at Murphy and his girlfriend, 18-year-old Donicca Ford of Lufkin, hitting them both.

According to police, a detective who was on his way back from lunch quickly responded to the call around 1 p.m. Upon his arrival, he exited his vehicle with his rifle and fired a shot at Isaac from roughly 40-50 yards away. The round hit Isaac’s hand, causing him to drop the gun. He was taken into custody without further incident.

According to police, detectives later learned that the man they saw Isaac targeted was “an uninvolved party who had been trying to calm Isaac and stop the attack” and the man was not injured in the incident.

After he was shot, Murphy reportedly tried to get into a passing vehicle with another uninvolved party. The driver accidentally crashed into three other parked vehicles in the complex, but no injuries were reported in the crash.

Murphy and Ford were taken to a hospital and later transported to an out-of-town hospital for further treatment. They were treated and released Thursday.

Isaac was also transported to an out-of-town hospital for further treatment. His injury is not believed to be life-threatening.