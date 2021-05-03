Ore City man in Upshur County Jail on murder charge for fatal shooting

UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Upshur County deputies have released the name of the man accused in a murder late Saturday night.

41-year-old Robert Lee Travis is charged in the killing of Braiden Robinson, a 32-year-old Ore City resident.

The shooting happened around 10 p.m. in the 8000 block of Salvia Rd just off HWY 259. The road is located north of Ore City.

Police have not released a possible motive for the shooting was or how the two knew each other.

Travis is being held on a $100,000 bond in the Upshur County Jail. His first court appearance has not yet been scheduled.