TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A man wanted in connection to the 2022 murder of 53-year-old Anthony Wilson has arrested on Friday, judicial documents show.

Christian Navon Whitney-Polk, 20, was arrested March 10 for the charge of murder and he’s being held on $2,500,000 bond, according to jail records. Wilson died in March of 2022, nearly a whole year ago.

Last March, KETK reported that two people were arrested in connection with Wilson’s murder, 26-year-old Timothy Jones and 29-year-old Edna Jones. Officials said they found Wilson dead at his home on West Gentry Parkway while conducting a welfare check.

Edna Jones was arrested on the charges of tampering with evidence and failure to report a felony. Timothy Jones was arrested in Dallas on the charge of murder.

Smith County Jail records show that Whitney-Polk was also charged for tampering with physical evidence. He’s being held on $500,000 bond for the charge of tampering and $2,000,000 for the charge of murder, making his total bond $2,500,000, according to jail records.

