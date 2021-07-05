Suspect on the run after triple homicide at Georgia golf course

KENNESAW, Georgia (KETK/NBC) – A suspect is on the loose after three people were found shot to death on a Georgia golf course.

Over the weekend, officials say a gunman drove onto the Pinetree Country Club’s golf course in Kennesaw. He shot and killed a golf pro later identified as Gene Stiller.

The Cobb County police department also said that two more bodies were later found at the same course. The two additional victims were found dead from gunshot wounds in a pickup truck.

One of the men was identified as the owner of the truck, but the second man remains unidentified. It is unclear as of this writing how the two shootings are connected or if they were random.

The search for the suspect is still ongoing. Investigators said the shooter is a “Hispanic male” and should be considered armed and dangerous.