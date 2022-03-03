NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) – Two people were arrested in Nacogdoches County after the sheriff’s office reportedly disrupted a large drug distribution operation, seizing meth, money and other substances.

30-year-old Justin Michael Sanchez and 27-year-old Keegan Leigh Torrez-Burns were arrested after an undercover operation by the sheriff’s office.

Sanchez is charged with manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance, a third-degree felony for unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, and a Class B misdemeanor for possession of marijuana. Torrez-Burns faces a first-degree felony for manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance and a Class B misdemeanor for possession of marijuana.

Sanchez’s bonds totaled $91,500, and Torrez-Burns’ bonds totaled $76,500. Additional charges are possible as the investigation into the case continues.

Investigators seized more than 4 lbs. of meth in bulk and individual packages, which officials say has a street value of more than $19,500. They also reportedly found several firearms and $16,000. Suspected fentanyl and ecstasy pills were also recovered and have been sent to a state lab for testing, officials said.

Baggies, scales and other items “commonly used in the sale of illegal substances” were also collected as evidence.

Around 12:40 p.m. on Wednesday, deputies executed a search warrant on a home on the 1800 block of Pearl Street in Nacogdoches based on information gathered during a long-term undercover operation. According to officials, undercover deputies purchased meth which led investigators to the home.

Investigators reportedly staked out the house until Sanchez came outside and they were able to take him into custody. A loaded handgun was reportedly found by the door and four other firearms and ammunition were seized.

“Seizing these drugs and keeping them out of the hands of dealers is a blow to the illegal drug trade in

Nacogdoches County,” said Sheriff Jason Bridges. “We will keep taking drugs out of our community, and we’ll keep holding the people who bring this poison in responsible for the damage the cause.”

During the investigation, the sheriff’s office learned that Sanchez was allegedly the supply source for other suspected drug dealers, primarily based in Nacogdoches County.

According to Texas law, first-degree felonies are punishable by between five and 99 years in prison.

A third-degree felony is punishable by between two and 10 years in prison. Both carry up to $10,000 in fines in addition to incarceration.