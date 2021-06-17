Suspected drunken driver hits adult, 2 juveniles in Nacogdoches

NACOGODCHES, Texas (KETK) — An adult and two youths were struck in Nacogdoches on Thursday morning by a pickup truck driven by a suspected drunken driver.
The three victims did not suffer life-threatening injuries, police said.
The driver of the pickup truck, Logan Stanaland, 18, of Garrison, was arrested. “Stanaland was determined to be intoxicated,” said a news release from the Nacogdoches PD.
Just before 1 a.m. Thursday a pickup truck in the 1700 block of North Street left the roadway
while driving north and struck three people on the sidewalk, police said. The pickup truck also knocked down a power pole.
The adult who was injured was taken by EMS and the two youths by a family members to a hospital, police said.
