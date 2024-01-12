LAIRD HILL, Texas (KETK) – The Rusk County Sheriff’s Office said that they seized what they suspect to be heroin and methamphetamines during an investigation in Laird Hill on Wednesday.

The narcotics investigation reportedly also led to the arrest of Roy Westley Lick, 60 of Overton. Lick was charged with manufacture/delivery of a substance in penalty group 1, possession of a controlled substance in penalty group 1 and resisting arrest, search or transport.

The sheriff’s office said Lick is currently being held in the Rusk County Jail on a $102,500 bond. They said that they expect more arrests in this ongoing investigation.