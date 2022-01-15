Hostage situation reported at synagogue near Dallas-Fort Worth

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Colleyville Police Department is working an apparent hostage situation at the Congregation Beth Israel synagogue near Dallas-Fort Worth on Saturday, a tweet says.

The Dallas Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) said they are assisting the Dallas Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and the Colleyville Police Department on scene.

All residents in the immediate area are being evacuated. At 2:20 p.m. Central Time, the police department tweeted again that the situation was still ongoing and asked people to continue avoiding the area.

On the Congregation Beth Israel-Collyville, Texas Facebook page, a man could be heard angrily yelling in a live stream that was started during this morning’s worship and continued to run for several hours. Just before 2 p.m. it appeared that Facebook stream was taken down.

The Associated Press, citing authorities, is reporting that the man is believed to have taken people who were at the synagogue hostage.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton said in a tweet that he is “closely monitoring” the situation and added that his office was ready to assist the Colleyville Police Department. Texas Senator Ted Cruz also tweeted that his staff was closely monitoring the situation and said they are “in close contact with local and national authorities.”

That synagogue is at the 6100 block of Pleasant Run Road.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.