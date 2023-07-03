ANDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A man was arrested after authorities said they conducted a “lawful search” after he was found walking in the roadway with a bag that allegedly contained meth filled syringes.

On July 2, a deputy with the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office stopped Cody Lynn Graves in the 1700 block of US 84 after officials said he was found walking in the roadway.

The deputy said that Graves appeared to be disoriented and that he conducted a lawful search of a bag in Graves’ possession. The search allegedly led to the discovery of 4 syringes with one of them containing methamphetamine.

According to the release, Graves was arrested and booked into the Anderson County Jail for the charges of felony possession of a controlled substance and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.