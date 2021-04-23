Task force arrests 7 in investigation of drug dealing in Palestine hotels

PALESTINE, Texas (KETK) — Seven people were taken into custody Thursday after drug task force members descended on several hotels in the city where drug dealing was suspected.
After receiving complaints of drug activity in hotels, the police department launched an investigation
“Investigators learned that multiple suspects were selling narcotics at several of the hotels,” said the police department, which formed a task force involving other law enforcement agencies.
Booked into Anderson County Jail and charged with possession of a controlled substance were:
- Stephen Davis
- Marisol Jimenez Arredondo
- John Louie Gonzales
- Joshua Troy Yelverton
- Abel Lee Hudson
Olin Lee Reagan was charged with public intoxication and Christopher Lenard Williams was arrested on warrants for burglary of a habitation and assault.
Investigators also seized methamphetamines and cocaine, while making the arrests.
The task force operation also included the Texas DPS, Texas Anti-Gang Unit, Longview Police Department, Anderson County Sheriff’s Office, and Smith County Sheriff’s Office.
