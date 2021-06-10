Tatum man arrested, charged with animal cruelty after police say he punished dog for using bathroom on floor

Crime & Public Safety

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – A Tatum man was arrested in Longview after officers say he admitted to punishing his dog for using the bathroom on the floor, resulting in “severe trauma” to the animal.

54-year-old David Fields was booked into the Gregg County Jail and charged with cruelty to an animal with serious bodily injury.

On Wednesday around 3:20 p.m., Longview Police were dispatched to America’s Best Value Inn located at 3100 Estes Parkway for a disturbance in one of the rooms.

When they arrived, officers say Fields admitted to punishing his dog for “using the bathroom on the floor.”

During the investigation, a veterinarian told officers the dog had severe trauma and it was taken to Longview Animal Care and Adoption Center for treatment.

According to Gregg County judicial records, Fields has a criminal history that includes theft, drug possession, criminal trespassing and other charges.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51