Tatum man arrested, charged with animal cruelty after police say he punished dog for using bathroom on floor

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – A Tatum man was arrested in Longview after officers say he admitted to punishing his dog for using the bathroom on the floor, resulting in “severe trauma” to the animal.

54-year-old David Fields was booked into the Gregg County Jail and charged with cruelty to an animal with serious bodily injury.

On Wednesday around 3:20 p.m., Longview Police were dispatched to America’s Best Value Inn located at 3100 Estes Parkway for a disturbance in one of the rooms.

When they arrived, officers say Fields admitted to punishing his dog for “using the bathroom on the floor.”

During the investigation, a veterinarian told officers the dog had severe trauma and it was taken to Longview Animal Care and Adoption Center for treatment.

According to Gregg County judicial records, Fields has a criminal history that includes theft, drug possession, criminal trespassing and other charges.