TATUM, Texas (KETK) – The Tatum Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying the people shown on video allegedly robbing the Brake Time convenience store on Friday.

Photo courtesy of Tatum Police Department.

Anyone with information about the individuals in the video is asked to contact the Tatum Police Department at 903-947-2281.