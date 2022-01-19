TDCJ searching for man considered ‘armed and dangerous’ with East Texas connections

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Texas Department of Criminal Justice issued a warrant for a man that they say failed to comply with his supervision.

39-year-old Corey Rashad Bell was released after serving time for multiple convictions. Authorities said that Bell has previously resided in Chandler and Tyler.

He is a Black man with black hair and brown eyes, 6’1″ and weighing 300 lbs.

TDCJ asks that anyone with information about Bell contact their local law enforcement or contact the TDCJ Absconder tip line at 1-866-680-6667 with an anonymous tip.

