ARLINGTON, Texas (KETK) — Arlington Police arrested a teenager on Tuesday who allegedly murdered two of his cousins outside an area apartment in January, according to our affiliate NBCDFW.

19-year-old Julius Rollins was arrested on Tuesday without incident by Arlington PD in connection with the murder of his cousins, 31-year-old Martell Brown and 21-year-old Jy’Tavious Fields, NBCDFW reported.

On the evening of Jan. 7, Brown and Fields were found fatally shot in the parking lot of the Felix Apartments on the 2100 block of Cypress Club Drive on Arlington’s east side.

NBCDFW obtained an arrest warrant affidavit that said family members claimed that Brown and Fields would have only been at the complex to visit Rollins, who was on parole for aggravated robbery and was required to wear an ankle monitor.

Rollins was interviewed by police five days following the murders where he reportedly claimed that he was asleep at the time of the murders and didn’t learn of them until the following morning. Police said that they then seized Rollins’ phone, at which point he allegedly became “uncooperative and belligerent,” according to NBCDFW.

According to the affidavit, police said that Rollins allegedly removed his ankle monitor on Jan. 14 and attempted to leave the state. He subsequently crashed his vehicle shortly after and was arrested for unrelated charges and violating parole. Police also reported that Rollins was in possession of a second phone, which was promptly seized.

Police then learned that Rollins had been attempting to sell a gun, which apparently was identified as a potential make and model for the murder weapon by the ballistics team as the ammunition that was found in Rollins’ vehicle matched the caliber and brand found at the murder scene, according to the affidavit.

The affidavit further stated that when Rollins’ ankle monitor was examined, it indicated that he was not in fact asleep during the murders despite his initial report to the police, according to NBCDFW. Arlington PD also reported that the motive of the murders is still unclear.

“We cannot and will not tolerate this kind of violence in our city,” said Chief of Police Al Jones. “I appreciate the tremendous amount of time and effort our homicide detectives put into working this case. It’s because of their tenacity that we were able to make this arrest.”

Rollins has since been charged with one count of capital murder of multiple persons and is being held in the Tarrant County Jail on bonds set at $205,000. He has also been charged with unauthorized use of a vehicle and failing to identify as a fugitive, according to NBCDFW.

If convicted, capital murder in the state of Texas carries either a sentence of death or life in prison without the possibility of parole.