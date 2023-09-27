UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – On Wednesday morning, a 17-year-old girl escaped from a moving patrol unit that was taking her to the Upshur County Jail.

Officials said the teenager had originally been arrested for criminal mischief and suffered a significant injury to her wrist during a “domestic incident.” She was taken to a local hospital for treatment and due to her cooperation while at the hospital and the injury she sustained, authorities said the deputy decided to take the girl to the jail without handcuffs.

As the deputy was approaching the intersection of Highway 300 and FM 1844, the girl was able to lower the rear window and reportedly jumped out of the patrol unit and ran away from the deputy.

The girl allegedly told another motorist she was running from someone that was attempting to kill her. The driver of the vehicle allowed the escapee to get in their car but authorities said that other drivers saw the incident happen and reported the vehicle to arriving law enforcement.

With the help of the reports from the other motorists, the vehicle the girl got into was quickly located and the girl was recaptured. The driver was released with no charges as officials said they did not know the girl’s real intentions.

“The female was then restrained by hands, arms, and legs, and transported to the Upshur County Jail.” The Upshur County Sheriff’s Office

In addition to the escapee’s original criminal mischief charge, she was also charged with another count of criminal mischief due to minor damage to the patrol unit, escape while arrested/ confined, possession of a controlled substance and resisting arrest, search and transport.