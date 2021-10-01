Teen father charged with murdering newborn to avoid child support

CARROLLTON, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A 17-year-old father is facing charges for the death of his newborn son.

Caleb Blake Brown and the mother of the baby went to an emergency room in early August when she noticed the three-week-old baby was pale and had bruising on his abdomen, according to police.

An autopsy found that the 24-day-old baby had multiple displaced ribs and a torn liver.

During an investigation, authorities found that Brown was mad at the baby’s mom for keeping the baby and was concerned about paying child support.

Brown stated in the probable cause affidavit of his arrest that he squeezed the baby and threw him into the air, eventually hitting the ceiling fan.

He is being held at the Denton County jail, and a bond has not been set.

