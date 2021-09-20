Teen found shot to death in front yard of Texas home

Lights and sirens are seen atop a patrol vehicle in this file photo. (Credit: Getty Images)

HOUSTON (KETK) – A teenager was found shot to death in the front yard of a Houston home early Monday morning.

According to our NBC affiliate KPRC, the teen was discovered around 3 a.m. in a neighborhood in east Houston. The victim, believed to be around 16 or 17 years old, did not live at the home where he was found.

Investigators told KPRC that blood spatter was found in the street not far from where his body was.

Officials said that the blood spatter is a second scene connected to the shooting and may indicate there was a second victim.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477).