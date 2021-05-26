Teen shot in Lufkin after fight, two suspects on the run

LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – A teenager was shot inside his car in Lufkin late Tuesday night following a fight, according to a release from local police.

The incident was around 11:15 p.m. in the 600 block of Lynn Ave., which is part of a neighborhood near HWY 59 on the south side of town A release said that the teen was shot following a fight with two black males. No other description for the suspects was given.

The teen drove himself to a family member’s home less than a mile away and was taken to the hospital by a friend. His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening. The two suspects have not yet been located.

Lufkin police said that the shooting “was not a random act and we do not believe there is a threat to the public at this time.”

Anyone with information on this incident to ask to call the Department at 936-633-0356 or Crime Stoppers at 936-639-TIPS.

Investigators also ask that anyone who lives in this neighborhood with a home surveillance system to check their footage from the hours of 11-11:30 p.m. If you find footage that you believe is connected to the shooting, please call their non-emergency number at 936-633-0356.