Teen wanted for sexual assault behind bars after turning self in

Eligah Johnson

HENDERSON, Texas (KETK) — A 19-year-old Rusk County man wanted for sexual assault has turned himself in.

Eligah Johnson was taken into custody after surrendering himself to Rusk County authorities. Johnson is now in Rusk County Jail under a $60,000 bond.

Rusk County Sheriff’s Office had asked the public’s help in locating Johnson after the office obtained a warrant for his arrest.

“The Rusk County Sheriff’s Office would like to express gratitude to individuals who shared social media posts and provided tips during this investigation,” said information from the sheriff’s office.

