Teenager wanted for capital murder in East Texas shooting that killed 2, wounded 1

Two men were killed and another is in critical condition after a shooting at a Texarkana apartment complex on Monday December 14, 2021.

TEXARKANA, Texas (KETK) – A teenager is wanted for capital murder from a shooting at an apartment complex earlier this month in Texarkana that killed two men and critically injured a third.

While a warrant has been issued for the teenager, Texarkana police did not release the juvenile’s name. Officers were called to The Oaks at Rosehill apartments on December 13 after shots were fired.

One man was found in the front yard of the complex and two more were discovered inside. One of the victims died at the scene while a second died at a local hospital.

The third man who was shot remains at Wadley Regional Medical Center in critical condition. It is unclear what kind of relationship the teenager had with the victims.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Texarkana Police Department.