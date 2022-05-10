EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Testimony in Sapphire Araujo’s trial started Monday, stemming from an incident in 2018 when she was arrested under suspicion of feeding her 5-month-old daughter Hydrocodone.

After Child Protective Services’ investigation in November of 2018, Araujo was arrested and charged with double attempted capital murder of a child under 10.

At the time of the attack, the child was treated at a local hospital and has since recovered.

One of the witnesses Monday was Araujo’s pregnancy counselor who testified Araujo was struggling with mental health. The counselor testified that Araujo confessed to her “she had reached a place of hopelessness.”

Araujo’s attorney Dereck Wyatt said he is expecting more of the upcoming testimonies.

“I believe factually and legally my client did not do this and I think the first day’s testimony, which is the state’s case, is bearing that out,” Wyatt said.

Araujo’s trial will continue on Tuesday at 8 a.m. in 243rd District Court.

