TEXARKANA, Texas (KETK) – The owner of a local fencing business turned himself in on Monday after he was accused of intercepting phone calls from a competitor.

Officials said that Kerry Rowland went to a competitor’s business back in September and asked for a job and then asked to use their business telephone. Rowland allegedly pushed a few keys on the phone’s receiver, never spoke to anyone on the phone and left after handing the phone back to them.

Some time later his competitor’s business noticed that they hadn’t gotten any phone calls. They reportedly contacted their phone company who told them that the line was working and that the line had allegedly been redirected to the number of Rowland’s business.

The Texarkana Police Department said that Detective Warren Smith began using the competitor’s phone records to try and figure out how many calls were reportedly redirected.

Not only had Rowland allegedly intercepted 26 calls, he also reportedly bid on, completed and was paid for multiple jobs for customers that Texarkana PD said were likely misled into believing his business was his competitor’s business.

Smith presented their evidence to a judge and warrants were issued for unlawfully intercepting electronic communications and two counts of deceptive trade practice, officials said.

Rowland is being held at the Bi-State Jail on a $300,000 bond.