Texarkana man arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a teenage employee

TEXARKANA, Texas (KETK) – A Texarkana man was arrested for sexual assault of a child, who was his employee at a local smoothie cafe.

30-year-old Anurag Dubey was arrested on Friday morning. Police said the victim was a teenage employee who had been working at Tropical Smoothie Cafe on Texas Boulevard for only a couple of months.

Police said Dubey started to call the employee to come in before her shifts started and he would initiate sexual activity with her once she got there. According to police, he gave her extra money and vape juice in return for her not telling anyone what was going on.

Dubey was released from jail on Saturday after posting a $100,000 bond.

Police said there is concern that this is not his only victim. They ask that anyone else with a similar experience as either an employee there or outside the workplace completely contact Detective Tabitha Smith at 903-798-3142.