Texarkana man charged, accused of assaulting ex-girlfriend despite retraining order

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KSHV) — Texarkana police say they arrested a man for allegedly violating a restraining order and fighting his ex-girlfriend after he was released from jail Tuesday.

Kentrell Nard, 34, was charged with assault causing bodily injury, felony burglary of a habitation with intent to commit another crime, violation of a protective order, and possession of marijuana.

According to the Texarkana Texas Police Department, Nard was arrested on Friday, Aug. 6 for getting in a fight with his ex-girlfriend and physically pulling her out of a car while she was trying to get away from him.

While in jail, a judge issued a protective order and told Nard to stay away from the victim and leave her alone. Tuesday afternoon, he was released after posting a $3,000 bond.

“That should have been the end of it, but Nard apparently couldn’t just let it lie,” TTPD said in a Facebook post Wednesday evening.

Police say Nard was only out of jail for six hours when he showed up at his ex-girlfriend’s apartment. Not realizing that it was Nard at her door knocking, she opened her door.

The victim told officers Nard forced his way into her home and immediately started choking her until a neighbor came out of their apartment and yelled for him to stop. While he turned his attention to the neighbor to tell them to mind their own business, the girlfriend managed to grab a kitchen knife and stab him in the arm.

Officers say this gave the victim the chance to slam and lock the door with Nard outside. He then ran away from the scene and the ex-girlfriend called 911.

As she was telling us what happened, we got a 911 call from Nard’s mother saying that he was at her home and had been stabbed. Officers went there and got his side of the story.

TTPD says Nard initially told them his girlfriend had attacked him for no reason while he was at a nearby convenience store, but the story changed every time he told it.

“Of course, none of what he said matched up with the obvious evidence at the victim’s apartment, so he was arrested.”

While searching him, Texarkana Texas police say they found two small bags of marijuana in Nard’s pocket. After he was treated for the stab wound, he was booked into the Bi-State Jail.

As of Wednesday morning, a judge set Nard’s total bond for the three new charges at $53,000.