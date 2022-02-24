TEXARKANA, Texas (KETK) – A Texarkana man was indicted for federal drug trafficking and firearms violations on Thursday in the Eastern District of Texas, announced U.S. Attorney Brit Featherston.

Darell Montrell Trotter, 32, was indicted by a federal grand jury on Feb. 16. He was charged with possessing fentanyl with intent to distribute and possessing a firearm in relation to a drug trafficking crime. Trotter made his first appearance Thursday before U.S. Magistrate Judge Caroline Craven.

According to a press release, the indictment stated that on Dec. 14, 2021, Trotter was found in possession of more than 400 grams of fentanyl, with the intent to distribute. He was also found with a pistol, a shotgun and a rifle, according to the indictment.

He could face 15 years to life in federal prison if convicted.

This prosecution is part of an Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces (OCDETF) investigation. OCDETF identifies, disrupts and dismantles the highest-level drug traffickers, money launderers, gangs and transnational criminal organizations that threaten the United States by using a prosecutor-led, intelligence-driven, multi-agency approach that leverages the strengths of federal, state and local law enforcement agencies against criminal networks.

This case is being investigated by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration; the Texarkana, Texas Police Department; Texarkana, Arkansas, Police Department; the Texas Department of Public Safety; and the U.S. Postal Inspection Service. This case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Jonathan R. Hornok.